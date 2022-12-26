Left Menu

Six passengers killed when bus plunges into river in Spain

The bodies of the dead were retrieved Sunday.Regional president Alfonso Rueda said the bad weather conditions were a possible cause of the accident.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 26-12-2022 03:29 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 03:29 IST
  • Country:
  • Spain

Rescuers on Sunday recovered the victims from a bus that ran off a bridge and plunged into a river on Christmas Eve, killing six passengers and injuring the driver and another passenger, Spanish authorities said.

The blue roof of the half-sunk vehicle could be seen in the Lérez river about 30 metres (100 feet) below the bridge. Emergency services were alerted by a motorist who saw the broken railing on the bridge as he drove in heavy rain.

The Spanish Guardia Civil said a total of eight people were on the bus. The two survivors were rescued Saturday night and taken to hospitals. The bodies of the dead were retrieved Sunday.

Regional president Alfonso Rueda said the bad weather conditions were a possible cause of the accident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

