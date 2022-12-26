Taxi catches fire in Delhi, no casualties

A taxi caught fire near the ITO crossing here on Monday morning, Delhi Fire Services officials said.

They said a call about the fire was received at 8:55 am and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire was doused by 9:20 am, a senior official said, adding that no casualties were reported.

