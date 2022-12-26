Taxi catches fire in Delhi, no casualties
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2022 10:34 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 10:34 IST
- Country:
- India
A taxi caught fire near the ITO crossing here on Monday morning, Delhi Fire Services officials said.
They said a call about the fire was received at 8:55 am and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
The fire was doused by 9:20 am, a senior official said, adding that no casualties were reported.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi Fire
Advertisement