International Institutions of Business Studies (IIBS) organizes "Alumni Reunion" in Bangalore

International Institutions of Business Studies (IIBS) recently organized an alumni reunion as part of its IIBS Alumni Fellowship Programme. The event was inaugurated by IIBS Chairman, Dr Jay prakash, who highlighted the importance of alumni as the most valuable asset of any educational institute.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2022 13:33 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 13:33 IST
Youngest motivational speaker in the world, Akshit Kennedia at IIBS Alumni Reunion. Image Credit: ANI
New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI/SRV): International Institutions of Business Studies (IIBS) recently organized an alumni reunion as part of its IIBS Alumni Fellowship Programme. The event was inaugurated by IIBS Chairman, Dr Jay prakash, who highlighted the importance of alumni as the most valuable asset of any educational institute. The Chairman of the International Institutions of Business Studies (IIBS), Dr Jay prakash said, "Alumni are great role models for current students and also the institution's most loyal supporters. Not only do they contribute immensely to the development of the institute but also expand its reach. Over the years, we have undertaken numerous initiatives for the holistic development of the institute and the alumni meet is in alignment with our vision for IIBS."

Dr Jaiprakash further added, "We firmly believe that an educational institution increases its reach with the help of the students who study in the institute. It's a two-way road and a win-win situation for both. An educational institution plays an imperative role in shaping good students and in return the students play a major role in establishing credibility for an educational institution. At IIBS, we recognize their contribution and wish them the best for their future endeavors." The alumni meet witnessed the presence of the youngest motivational speaker in the world, Akshit Kennedia who inspired the attendees with his inspiring and motivating words. Akshit spoke about "How to GROW LIFE TIME and follow formula to achieve success in life" by elaborating case studies of successful companies. His easy yet comprehensive explanation was inspired the attendees and further motivated them.

During the alumni meet, the senior students came together to reminisce about their college days and also mentored the younger ones. In addition to the current and alumni students, the program was also attended by the retired director of the organization Dr K Ramdas, President of the Alumni Association d. Vamshi, Registrar Prof N. S. R. Murthy, Academy Director Professor Kuldeep Sharma, Executive Director Maheshwar Reddy, and Admission Director Amarjit Gautam. This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

