4 killed in car accident in Kerala's Thrissur

Four persons died in a road accident at Eravu area of Thrissur district in Kerala on Monday when the car they were travelling in collided with a private bus.

An officer of Anthikad police station, within whose limits the accident occurred, said the four persons who died were -- Vincent, Mary, Joseph and Thomas -- and they are believed to be members of the same family.

The incident occurred at 12.45 pm when the car collided head-on with the bus coming from the opposite side.

Some passengers in the bus suffered minor injuries in the accident, the police said.

According to the visuals shown on TV channels, the front portion of the car was completely mangled.

One of the locals, who helped in the rescue efforts, told the media that different parts of the vehicle, including the steering wheel, had to be cut away to extricate those sitting in the front.

