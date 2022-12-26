U’khand: Masterplan prepared to remove encroachments from railway land in Haldwani

A masterplan was prepared on Monday to remove encroachments from the railway land in the Banbhoolpura area here.

The masterplan was prepared at a high-level meeting between administrative officials and ADRM railways in compliance with a recent order of the Uttarakhand High Court for the removal of encroachments, a highly placed railway official said.

Residents will be informed in advance before the evacuation process begins, an official said.

The process to inform the residents about the removal of encroachments and demarcation of the encroached area by putting up pillars around it will begin from December 28, Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM) Vivek Gupta said.

Over 4,000 encroachers will have to be removed from 29 acres of encroached railway land in the town.

