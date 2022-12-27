Left Menu

Lufthansa flight lands at Chicago O''Hare after laptop fire

PTI | Chicago | Updated: 27-12-2022 21:09 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 21:08 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
A Lufthansa flight from Los Angeles to Frankfurt, Germany, made an unscheduled landing at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport after a passenger's laptop caught fire, the airline said.

Monday night's landing at O'Hare was a precautionary step after an overheated laptop caused a small fire in the passenger cabin, the airline said.

The fire was out by the time the plane made a safe landing, WLS-TV reported.

None of the passengers were injured, but two flight attendants were treated for smoke inhalation following the "unscheduled landing,'' Lufthansa said in a statement.

The airline said its ground staff was helping passengers get rebooked for flights to their final destinations and said it "regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers.''

