Lufthansa flight lands at Chicago O''Hare after laptop fire
A Lufthansa flight from Los Angeles to Frankfurt, Germany, made an unscheduled landing at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport after a passenger's laptop caught fire, the airline said.
Monday night's landing at O'Hare was a precautionary step after an overheated laptop caused a small fire in the passenger cabin, the airline said.
The fire was out by the time the plane made a safe landing, WLS-TV reported.
None of the passengers were injured, but two flight attendants were treated for smoke inhalation following the "unscheduled landing,'' Lufthansa said in a statement.
The airline said its ground staff was helping passengers get rebooked for flights to their final destinations and said it "regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers.''
