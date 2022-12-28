Left Menu

Centre expert body, state drugs control administration start joint inspection of drug manufacturing units

A committee of two joint drugs controllers has been constituted at CDSCO (HQ) to monitor the process of inspection, reporting and subsequent action so as to ensure compliance to the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, according to a statement from the ministry of health and family welfare.

ANI | Updated: 28-12-2022 07:44 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 07:44 IST
Centre expert body, state drugs control administration start joint inspection of drug manufacturing units
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has started conducting joint inspection of identified drug manufacturing units along with state drugs control administration as per a risk-based approach under the directions of the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. The joint inspections are being conducted all over the country as per the standard operating procedures. A committee of two joint drugs controllers has been constituted at CDSCO (HQ) to monitor the process of inspection, reporting and subsequent action so as to ensure compliance to the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, according to a statement from the ministry of health and family welfare. The ministry said this would ensure high standards of quality compliance with respect to drugs manufactured in the country.

An action plan for nationwide inspection of manufacturing units which are identified to be at the risk of 'manufacturing not of standard quality (NSQ) or adulterated or spurious drugs' was made prior to carrying out of inspections. According to the ministry, the objective of drug regulation is to ensure the safety, efficacy and quality of the drugs available in the country. The drug control administration is required to ensure that manufacturing units comply with Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and Rules, especially to the requirements of good manufacturing practices (GMP). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global
3
Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

 India
4
2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-19 ‘not over’

2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022