Equippp Social Impact signs pact with GMR Varalakshmi Foundation to offer software products and services

The statement shared with stock exchanges by the information technology firm said that Equippp shall offer the software products and services for GMR Varalakshmi Foundation for one year on mutually agreed terms.

ANI | Updated: 28-12-2022 10:36 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 10:32 IST
Representative image (Photo/pexels.com). Image Credit: ANI
Agri-biotechnology company Equippp Social Impact Technologies on Wednesday said that it has entered into an agreement with GMR Varalakshmi Foundation based in Hyderabad, Telangana, for offering software products and services. The statement shared with stock exchanges by the information technology firm said that Equippp shall offer the software products and services for GMR Varalakshmi Foundation for one year on mutually agreed terms.

However, the information technology firm hasn't ascertained the amount of transaction for the deal in the statement. Equippp Social Impact is a home-grown agri-biotechnology company engaged in agri-commodities trading and production, production, processing and trading of seeds.

The company imports, exports, sources, outsources, produces, processes, stores and supplies agri commodities for industrial end-users and consumers across the world. The company's crop care division offers bio-fertilisers, bio-pesticides, micronutrients, pesticides and fungicides to increase yield potential of the crops.

The shares of the Equippp Social Impact were trading at Rs 41.50 apiece at 10 am, a surge of about 1.10 per cent over the previous close, according to BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

