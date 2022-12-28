Germany currently sees no need to tighten travel restrictions from China
Germany currently sees no need to impose new travel restrictions for people coming from China, a government official said on Wednesday.
"We are monitoring the situation in China very closely, but at the moment we have no indication that a more dangerous mutation has developed... which would justify the declaration of a virus variant zone," a health ministry spokesperson said.
Such a status requires anyone entering Germany to quarantine for two weeks on arrival.
