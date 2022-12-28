Left Menu

Tripura CM inaugurates 1,000-tonne capacity rice godown in Mandwi

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday inaugurated yet another 1,000-metric-tonne capacity rice godown and a Farmers Knowledge Center at Mandwi.

ANI | Updated: 28-12-2022 17:50 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 17:50 IST
Tripura CM inaugurates 1,000-tonne capacity rice godown in Mandwi
Tripura CM inaugurates 1,000-tonne capacity rice godown in Mandwi (Image: Twitter/@DrManikSaha2). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday inaugurated yet another 1,000-metric-tonne capacity rice godown and a Farmers Knowledge Center at Mandwi. Mandwi falls under the jurisdiction of the West Tripura district.

The new rice godown will enable the farmers to use it to store, preserve and accordingly sell the crops as per needs. This new godown will help nearby farmers store their produce and to tap better market prices. The livelihood of a large section of the population in Tripura depends on farming and the majority of them cultivate paddy.

On November 16, Manik Saha inaugurated a 1,000-tonne capacity rice godown and a Farmers Knowledge Center at Ganda Twisa in the Dhalai district. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global
3
Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

 India
4
2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-19 ‘not over’

2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022