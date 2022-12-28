Left Menu

28 pilgrims from Pune injured in accident in UP's Sultanpur

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 28-12-2022 18:17 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 18:07 IST
28 pilgrims from Pune injured in accident in UP's Sultanpur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Twenty-eight people were injured when a bus carrying pilgrims from Pune in Maharashtra rammed into a divider in Gosaiganj police station limits on Wednesday morning, police said.

The injured were taken to the district hospital from where four pilgrims with serious injuries were referred to the medical college in Varanasi, they said. Ten other injured pilgrims are undergoing treatment at the district hospital while the remainder were discharged after first aid.

Gosaiganj police station SHO RP Rawat said the pilgrims were on their way to Ayodhya from Varanasi when their bus overturned after colliding with a divider at the Tatiyanagar intersection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global
3
2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-19 ‘not over’

2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-...

 Global
4
Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022