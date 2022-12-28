Left Menu

Ethiopian Airlines resumes flights to Tigray's capital

The resumption of flights on Wednesday came a day after a federal government delegation led by the speaker of Ethiopias parliament visited Mekele paving the way for more engagement between the two sides that have fought a deadly war for two years in which hundreds of thousands of people have died.

PTI | Nairobi | Updated: 28-12-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 18:26 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Ethiopian Airlines has resumed scheduled flights to Tigray's capital, Mekele, as the result of a peace agreement signed between the federal government and Tigray officials in November. The resumption of flights on Wednesday came a day after a federal government delegation led by the speaker of Ethiopia's parliament visited Mekele paving the way for more engagement between the two sides that have fought a deadly war for two years in which hundreds of thousands of people have died. ''We are starting with a single flight per day for now, but we will increase it as telecom services are restored in the Tigray region,'' Mesfin Tasew, the Chief Executive Officer of Ethiopian Airlines, told The Associated Press. Mesfin added the resumption of flights by Africa's largest airline to the region is expected to ''enable families to reunite, facilitate the restoration of commercial activities, stimulate tourist flow and bring many more opportunities which will serve the society.'' The Tigray region had been largely cut off from the rest of the world during the two-year conflict, but communications are slowly resuming as phone lines start to be restored in parts of the region.

The peace agreement calls for the resumption of basic services in Tigray, the withdrawal of non-Ethiopian military forces from the region and the gradual disarmament of Tigray fighters. Redwan Hussein, security advisor to the Ethiopian Prime Minister, tweeted on Tuesday that the handing over of heavy weapons by Tigray forces and the resumption of an Ethiopian army presence in Mekele, in particular, is ''expected to be executed until Thursday as per the understanding we reached in Nairobi'' on December 22. But the head of the Tigray Peoples Liberation Front, Debretsion Gebremichael, told reporters on Tuesday that the presence of forces from neighbouring Eritrea is an issue putting a stain on the peace process.

