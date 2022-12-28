Left Menu

ED attaches assets worth Rs 1.88 crore of former Odisha official in disproportionate assets case

The case was registered by the Vigilance Directorate of Odisha

ANI | Updated: 28-12-2022 23:10 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 23:10 IST
ED attaches assets worth Rs 1.88 crore of former Odisha official in disproportionate assets case
Representative image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said it has provisionally attached movable and immovable assets worth Rs 1.88 crore belonging to accused Lingaraj Jena and others in connection with a case of disproportionate assets (DA). The case was registered by the Vigilance Directorate of Odisha, according to the statement from the agency. The assets were attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The agency initiated an investigation under PMLA on the basis of first information report registered against Jena, a former 'Safei Mohareer' posted in the office of additional sub-collector (settlement) at Jagganathpuri. Subsequently, a chargesheet was filed by the ED before the court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar, against him. The chargesheet revealed that Jena, during the relevant period, had illicitly amassed wealth by acquiring assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, totalling to the tune of Rs 1.88 crore.

ED's investigation revealed that Jena "had acquired monetary proceeds through indulgence in criminal activities, concealed it and invested the same in the acquisition of various assets". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports three COVID deaths for Dec 27; Chinese hospitals 'extremely busy' as COVID spreads unchecked and more

Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports three COVID deaths for Dec 27; C...

 Global
2
5 Hottest Tech Trends Ruling Canada's Online Gaming Sector

5 Hottest Tech Trends Ruling Canada's Online Gaming Sector

 Canada
3
SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off o...

 Nigeria
4
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 28

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022