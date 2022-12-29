Left Menu

Delhi records highest number of deaths due to road accidents in 2021: Report

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2022 17:16 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 16:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Delhi recorded the highest number of deaths (1,239) due to road accidents in 2021, followed by Chennai (998) and Bengaluru (654), according to a report by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

The report titled 'Road accidents in India -- 2021', further said the top 10 cities together accounted for 43.13 per cent of road accident deaths in the 50 cities with more than one million population in 2021.

Srinagar, Amritsar and Jamshedpur are the bottom three cities, recording less than 1.1 per cent of the total road accident deaths in the 50 cities having over one million population, it added.

The top 10 cities in terms of road accident deaths in 2021 were Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Kanpur, Agra, Allahabad, Indore, Raipur and Jabalpur.

According to the report, during the last five years from 2017 to 2021, the top 10 cities with a million plus population recorded more than 43.13 per cent of the total road accident fatalities in India.

The report is based on the data/information received from police departments of states/Union Territories, collected on a calendar year basis.

