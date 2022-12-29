Left Menu

Coal Min inaugurates Rs 300-crore Angul-Balram rail link

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2022 17:21 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 17:21 IST
Coal Min inaugurates Rs 300-crore Angul-Balram rail link
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday inaugurated the Rs 300-crore Angul-Balram rail line that connects Odisha's Talcher Coalfield.

The rail link is the first phase of a total 68-km-long Inner Corridor - Angul-Balram-PutugadiaJarapada-Tentuloi -- which will cater to the coal mines of Talcher coalfields in the Angul district of Odisha.

''Coal evacuation from Talcher coalfields got a major boost with the inauguration of the 14-km-long Angul-Balram rail link, which would enable Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) to increase daily despatch of coal to the consumers by about 40 thousand tonne,'' the coal ministry said in a statement.

The commissioning of the first phase Angul-Balram rail link has increased the potential of Coal India arm MCL to despatch coal by 10 more rakes daily.

The rail link was constructed by Mahanadi Coal Railway Ltd (MCRL), a joint venture company of MCL, IRCON International Ltd and IDCO. The rail link will also help in the evacuation of the dry fuel from the coal blocks allotted to miners other than Coal India in Talcher coalfields.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

 Global
2
New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Study

New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Stud...

 United States
3
SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off o...

 Nigeria
4
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022