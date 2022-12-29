Reversing early losses, Indian stocks settle high on Thursday
After opening the session with a sharp dip, Indian stock indices settled on a positive note on Thursday.
- Country:
- India
After opening the session with a sharp dip, Indian stock indices settled on a positive note on Thursday. Sensex closed at 61,133.88 points, up 0.37 per cent, whereas Nifty closed at18,191.00 points, up 0.38 per cent.
On Monday and Tuesday too, the benchmark indices - Sensex and Nifty - traded in the green. "Markets may attempt to extend the rebound on the last trading day of the calendar year. However mixed global cues could cap the upside," said Ajit Mishra, VP - of Technical Research, Religare Broking.
"We thus reiterate our view to continue with stock-specific trading approach and maintain positions on both sides until we get clarity over the directional move in the index," Mishra added. According to Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, equity markets will continue to witness such sudden movements, triggered by lingering recession and COVID fears.
Meanwhile, Rupee traded largely steady and settled at 82.81 against the US dollar. Wednesday's closing was at 82.86.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nifty
- Indian
- Geojit Financial Services
- Mishra
- Ajit Mishra
- Rupee
- Vinod Nair
- Religare Broking
ALSO READ
At 'home' with controversies, MP minister Mishra crafts new image with attacks on films, rivals
Slam a movie, but know director’s view as well, Sudhir Mishra asks people
MHA provided Rs 100 cr to states, UTs to strengthen E-prisons portal: MoS Home Ajay Mishra to Rajya Sabha
More than half a dozen leggies in domestic cricket can go on to play for India: Mishra
6 lakh cyber crime complaints registered on govt portal since 2019, says MoS Home Ajay Mishra