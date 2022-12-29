Left Menu

Jio launches 5G services in Indore, Bhopal

By January 2023, Jio will launch its Jio True 5G services in other major cities like Jabalpur, and Gwalior. In addition, every town, and taluka of Madhya Pradesh will be able to enjoy Jio True 5G services by the end of December 2023.

Reliance Jio on Thursday announced the launch of its 5G services in Indore and Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh. With the launch, Reliance Jio has become the first and the only operator in the state to launch 5G services in these cities.

The 5G launch in these two cities is in line with the announcement made by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Shri Mahakaal Mahalok Ujjain on December 14, 2022. In his speech, CM said that Jio would launch its 5G services in Indore and Bhopal before the end of 2022.

The launch of Jio True 5G confirms Jio's commitment and supports the technology readiness for the upcoming 17th edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas and the Global Investor Summit to be held in Indore in January 2023, Jio said in a statement. Starting today, Jio users in the city of Indore and Bhopal, will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost.

"We are proud to rollout 5G in Indore and Bhopal ahead of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas and the Global Investor Summit in January 2023. Jio True 5G is the only 5G service to be available in these cities and we honoured our commitment to the Hon'ble CM regarding the launch of True 5G services in the state," a Jio Spokesperson said in the statement. Indore and Bhopal are important destinations in MP with a special focus on education, tourism, and industrial growth.

"We are grateful to the Hon'ble CM Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the State Government, MP administration team for their continuous support in our quest to digitize the region. Jio continues to be the most loved telecom brand in the state and enjoys almost two-third of data traffic and almost half the customer market share in the region", the spokesperson added. By January 2023, Jio will launch its Jio True 5G services in other major cities like Jabalpur, and Gwalior. In addition, every town, and taluka of Madhya Pradesh will be able to enjoy Jio True 5G services by the end of December 2023, the Jio statement said. (ANI)

