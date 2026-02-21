Left Menu

Global Pravasi Kabaddi League: Expanding Horizons with International Flair

The Global Pravasi Kabaddi League (GPKL) announces its upcoming season with participation from international players, marking a significant step in the league's evolution from a startup to a structured global platform. Strategic partnerships and inclusive growth aim to expand kabaddi's global outreach and competitiveness.

Updated: 21-02-2026 23:50 IST
GPKL logo (Photo: GPKL). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Global Pravasi Kabaddi League (GPKL), formerly known as the GIPKL, is gearing up for an exciting new season, with international athletes participating from across the globe. This significant announcement underscores the league's transition from an experimental concept to a well-structured, internationally-focused kabaddi platform.

According to the latest release, Cornerstone has been onboarded as a Strategic Advisory Partner to help structure franchise ownership for this pivotal season. The addition of male and female players from Europe, Africa, and Asia is setting the stage for GPKL to serve as a vital link between India's kabaddi stronghold and the sport's emerging global landscape.

The second season will see European nations such as England, the Netherlands, Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Germany, alongside African countries like Tanzania, Kenya, and Cameroon, participating. Asia will also contribute players from Hong Kong and Taiwan. These developments reflect an increasing global interest in kabaddi.

This trend highlights the importance of structured platforms in accelerating kabaddi's global reach. The league remains committed to gender inclusivity, with both male and female athletes competing, aligning with their long-term vision of international engagement and inclusive growth.

International player participation supports efforts to create meaningful pathways for overseas athletes, offering exposure to structured competition, coaching, and interaction with seasoned Indian players. What started as the GIPKL now evolves into the GPKL, with a fresh global outlook and emphasis on organized development.

As kabaddi continues to gain international traction, the role of cross-border participation platforms becomes critical in enhancing the sport's global appeal and sustainable institutional growth.

