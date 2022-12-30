PM Modi virtually launches Joka-Taratala metro services
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday morning virtually flagged off metro services on the Joka-Taratala route in Kolkata.
The metro stations were decked up on the occasion.
A rake made a round trip from Joka to Taratala and back with many people, including students of various schools, enjoying the ride.
In a virtual address after the launch, the PM said, ''The Joka-Taratala metro train services will ensure ease of living for residents of Kolkata. Work on the rest of the route till Esplanade is underway.'' The metro route is scheduled to be extended to Esplanade in central Kolkata, connecting it with the east-west and north-south lines.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- metro
- Joka
- The Joka-Taratala
- Kolkata
- Esplanade
- Taratala
ALSO READ
TML Smart City Mobility Solutions to supply 921 electric buses to Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corp
Shivaji Stadium metro station more convenient to reach T3: DMRC
Kyiv mayor says metro service, water supply back after Russian strikes
LOCALIZE IT: Asian growth has been booming in US metros
Railways to roll out up with Vande Metro train by May or June 2023: Union Minister