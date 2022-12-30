Left Menu

PM Modi virtually launches Joka-Taratala metro services

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-12-2022 12:50 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 12:47 IST
PM Modi virtually launches Joka-Taratala metro services
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday morning virtually flagged off metro services on the Joka-Taratala route in Kolkata.

The metro stations were decked up on the occasion.

A rake made a round trip from Joka to Taratala and back with many people, including students of various schools, enjoying the ride.

In a virtual address after the launch, the PM said, ''The Joka-Taratala metro train services will ensure ease of living for residents of Kolkata. Work on the rest of the route till Esplanade is underway.'' The metro route is scheduled to be extended to Esplanade in central Kolkata, connecting it with the east-west and north-south lines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

South Africa
2
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry; U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China and more

Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry...

 Global
4
OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022