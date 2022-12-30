PM Modi virtually launches Joka-Taratala metro services

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday morning virtually flagged off metro services on the Joka-Taratala route in Kolkata.

The metro stations were decked up on the occasion.

A rake made a round trip from Joka to Taratala and back with many people, including students of various schools, enjoying the ride.

In a virtual address after the launch, the PM said, ''The Joka-Taratala metro train services will ensure ease of living for residents of Kolkata. Work on the rest of the route till Esplanade is underway.'' The metro route is scheduled to be extended to Esplanade in central Kolkata, connecting it with the east-west and north-south lines.

