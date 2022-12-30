Exit from Rajiv Chowk metro station won't be allowed from 9 pm on Dec 31

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2022 13:34 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 13:34 IST
Passenger won't be allowed to exit from Rajiv Chowk metro station in the heart of Delhi, from 9 pm onwards on the New Year's Eve to manage crowd, officials said on Friday.

The Rajiv Chowk metro station, located on the Blue Line, is nestled in the historic Connaught Place area where revellers gather in large numbers every year on New Year's Eve and New Year Day.

''As advised by the Delhi Police, to ease overcrowding on New Year's Eve (December 31), exit from Rajiv Chowk Metro station will not be allowed from 9 pm onwards. However, entry of passengers will be allowed till the departure of the last train from the Rajiv Chowk Metro station,'' the DMRC said in a statement.

Commuters are requested to plan their journey accordingly, it said.

Though no COVID-19 control-related instructions are in place in Delhi at present, government authorities have advised people to take all precautions, including wearing a mask in crowded locations and public places, amid surge in cases reported in many countries.

