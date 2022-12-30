Left Menu

UPDATE 1-China to stop testing chilled, frozen foods for COVID from Jan. 8

China will stop testing chilled and frozen foods for COVID-19 from Jan. 8, according to a notice seen by Reuters and confirmed by the agency.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 30-12-2022 16:02 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 15:53 IST
UPDATE 1-China to stop testing chilled, frozen foods for COVID from Jan. 8
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China will stop testing chilled and frozen foods for COVID-19 from Jan. 8, according to a notice seen by Reuters and confirmed by the agency. The State Administration for Market Regulation will also no longer require all imported chilled and frozen foods to enter centralized warehouses for disinfection and testing before they reach the domestic market.

The dropping of measures follows a similar announcement from the customs authority on Wednesday that it will stop testing cold-chain food arriving at the country's ports. Having imposed the world's strictest COVID regime of lockdowns and relentless testing for three years, China reversed course this month towards living with the virus, though new infections have soared.

China started testing chilled and frozen food imports for COVID in 2020 after an outbreak of the disease in a wholesale market led authorities to believe the virus had spread from imported produce. The practice was controversial with trade partners and significantly slowed the shipment of food to China, the world's top buyer of meat and many other perishable goods.

It has also raised costs for both importers and exporters. "The cancellation of testing and disinfection requirements will definitely benefit the meat trade in terms of reducing extra cost and speeding up movement of goods," said Huang Juhui, founder of Beijing Means Consulting Co.

COVID testing and disinfection, moving the goods from the port to central storage, demurrage, electricity, and centralized storage costs can add up to as much as 30,000 yuan ($4,321) per container, and take up to 30 days, said Huang. "The reported ending of COVID testing and disinfection of imported meat at ports and at in-market distribution points will be an encouraging step toward the resumption of normalized trade. The move should lower costs and will be welcomed by both importers and exporters," said Joel Haggard, Senior Vice President of the Asia Pacific Region at the U.S. Meat Export Federation. ($1 = 6.9428 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

South Africa
2
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry; U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China and more

Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry...

 Global
4
OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022