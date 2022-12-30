Left Menu

Anjali Bharadwaj gets nominated as Vice President of South Asian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SACCI)

Santosh Shukla, Director General of South Asian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SACCI) said that Anjali Bharadwaj has been nominated as Vice President of SACCI, India. The Certificate of nomination was bestowed by Bhawani Rana, Former President Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FNCCI), Nepal. Under her guidance and visionary leadership, SACCI will achieve great heights in all spheres of development. In pioneering leadership and new responsibility to develop and expand the missions of the association across the South Asian economic scenario of The South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Countries.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2022 18:15 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 18:15 IST
Anjali Bharadwaj gets nominated as Vice President of South Asian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SACCI)
Anjali Bharadwaj gets nominated as Vice President of South Asian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SACCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI/PNN): Santosh Shukla, Director General of South Asian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SACCI) said that Anjali Bharadwaj has been nominated as Vice President of SACCI, India. The Certificate of nomination was bestowed by Bhawani Rana, Former President Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FNCCI), Nepal. Under her guidance and visionary leadership, SACCI will achieve great heights in all spheres of development. In pioneering leadership and new responsibility to develop and expand the missions of the association across the South Asian economic scenario of The South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Countries.

He further said that SACCI represents its members' interests on a global platform to connect thousands of business people and offers a wide range of useful business services with a global network. The board of trade is a form of business network whose goal is to further the interests of businesses. On this vast platform, Business owners in towns and cities from local societies, advocates on behalf of the business community. The South Asian Chamber of Commerce is an organization where investing of time and money happens for community development and program-working together, to improve the economic, civic, and cultural wellbeing of the society. On being associated with SACCI, Anjali Bharadwaj was congratulated by international industrialists and corporate communities.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

South Africa
2
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry; U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China and more

Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry...

 Global
4
OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022