PM Modi virtually launches Joka-Taratala metro services in Kolkata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually flagged off metro services on the Joka-Taratala route in the western part of Kolkata.

The six metro stations from Joka to Taratala were decked up with flowers, balloons and streamers on the occasion. Besides, a brand new rake that was used for the inaugural run was also decorated.

In his virtual address after the launch, the PM said, ''The Joka-Taratala metro train services will ensure ease of living for residents of Kolkata. Work on the rest of the route till Esplanade is underway.'' The 6.5-km metro stretch will be extended to Esplanade in central Kolkata, connecting the east-west and north-south lines of the city. The inaugural train made a trip from Joka to Taratala and returned with many people, including students of various schools, enjoying the ride.

Once the train completed its round trip to Joka, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw paid a visit there. Accompanied by metro rail officials, the Union minister took a ride on the train from Joka to Taratata, and inspected the route. Vaishnaw said the PM gifted the long-demand metro service to the people of Kolkata even during difficult times.

In the coming 12 to 15 months, at least 12 more km of metro services will be commissioned in Kolkata, he said, adding that an amount of Rs 10,260 crore has been sanctioned for West Bengal to provide seamless railway connectivity.

Students from a few schools in and around the area and their teachers boarded the train after they were invited by the authorities concerned for the launch of the metro service. Some of the students carried placards with the prime minister's photo, while some had posters with messages thanking the metro rail authorities. The Joka-Taratala metro corridor has been constructed at a cost of Rs 2,477.25 crore ''The service will decongest the busy Diamond Harbour Road, reducing travel time between Joka and Taratala. Using this route, commuters will easily have access to IIM Joka, Thakurpukur Cancer Hospital, Vivekananda College, Thakurpukur and ESIC Medical College. They can commute to Sarsuna, Dakghar and Muchipara areas in just 15 minutes,'' a metro railway official said.

When commercial services will commence for the new metro from January 2, the first train from Joka will start at 10 am and from Taratala at 10.30am.

The last train from Joka and Taratala will be at 5 pm and 5.30 pm. ''The authorities will run 12 daily services - six from Joka and six from Taratala - from Monday to Friday, following 'one train only system','' the official said. ''The frequency of trains will be hourly between 10 am and 12 noon from Joka and between 10.30 am and 12.30 pm from Taratala. There will be a break of around three hours and the evening services from Joka will commence at 3 pm and at 3.30 pm from Taratala,'' he said. There will be no commercial services on Saturdays and Sundays on this stretch, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)