India's agricultural products exports in 2022-23 up 16 pc

For the year 2022-23, an export target of USD 23.56 billion has been fixed for the agricultural and processed food products basket.

ANI | Updated: 31-12-2022 20:17 IST | Created: 31-12-2022 20:17 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

India's agricultural and processed food products exports rose by 16 per cent in the first eight months (April-November) of the current financial year 2022-23 on a yearly basis, and managed to attain 74 per cent of its annual export target, latest data released by Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed. For the year 2022-23, an export target of USD 23.56 billion has been fixed for the agricultural and processed food products basket.

According to the provisional data, the overall export of agricultural and processed food products increased to USD 17.43 billion from USD 15.07 billion over the same period of the last fiscal. Processed fruits and vegetables recorded a growth of 32.60 per cent (April-November 2022), while fresh fruits registered a four per cent growth in comparison to corresponding months of the previous year, data showed.

Also, processed food products like cereals and miscellaneous processed items reported a growth of 28.29 per cent in comparison to the first eight months of the previous year. The export of pulses, basmati rice, poultry products, dairy products, and wheat from India has increased by 90.49 , 39.26 , 88.45 , 33.77 , and 29.29 per cent, respectively.

"We have been working with all the stakeholders such as farmers, exporters, and processors to ensure that quality agricultural and processed food products are exported from the country," said M Angamuthu, Chairman, of Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), on the overall export achievements. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

