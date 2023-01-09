Left Menu

Thailand announces new entry measures

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-01-2023 21:12 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 21:10 IST
Thailand announces new entry measures
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tourism Authority of Thailand on Monday said non-Thai travellers arriving in Thailand must have a fully vaccinated certificate, proof of recovery from Covid in the last months or a vaccine-exemption letter from a doctor.

Only visitors coming from or going to countries which require a RT-PCR test need to have COVID-19 insurance, TAT said in a statement.

Passengers from countries that have requirements that may prevent passengers from going back due to Covid-19 will be required to have health insurance covering at least USD 10,000 for treatment of Covid-19, the Tourism Authority of Thailand said in a statement.

Those with business arrangements, including flight crew and students, should have a letter from the host or other form of insurance to cover such needs, it added.

''While Thailand is welcoming all visitors, a visitor source market may require incoming visitors including their own nationals returning home to have a negative PCR result,'' the TAT statement stated.

Thus, Thailand is aiming to correspond with rules of these countries and does require Covid insurance for visitors from these countries or visitors to Thailand continuing on to these countries, in the case they test positive while in Thailand, it said adding that among such countries are China and India.

Further, it stated that official and diplomatic passport holders, United Nations Laissez-passer are exempted from health insurance requirements.

Holders of Thai passports and transit or transfer passengers are exempted from vaccination checks and health insurance requirements, it added.

TAT expects tourism revival to continue to pick up momentum in 2023, and is aiming for 25 million foreign tourists, which is over twice the 11.5 million visitors recorded in 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now able to sell abortion pill, U.S. pharmacies weigh if they should and more

Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now ...

 Global
2
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

 Global
3
World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in Kosovo; Sweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application and more

World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in K...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis drags on; China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023