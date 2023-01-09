Thailand announces new entry measures

Tourism Authority of Thailand on Monday said non-Thai travellers arriving in Thailand must have a fully vaccinated certificate, proof of recovery from Covid in the last months or a vaccine-exemption letter from a doctor.

Only visitors coming from or going to countries which require a RT-PCR test need to have COVID-19 insurance, TAT said in a statement.

Passengers from countries that have requirements that may prevent passengers from going back due to Covid-19 will be required to have health insurance covering at least USD 10,000 for treatment of Covid-19, the Tourism Authority of Thailand said in a statement.

Those with business arrangements, including flight crew and students, should have a letter from the host or other form of insurance to cover such needs, it added.

''While Thailand is welcoming all visitors, a visitor source market may require incoming visitors including their own nationals returning home to have a negative PCR result,'' the TAT statement stated.

Thus, Thailand is aiming to correspond with rules of these countries and does require Covid insurance for visitors from these countries or visitors to Thailand continuing on to these countries, in the case they test positive while in Thailand, it said adding that among such countries are China and India.

Further, it stated that official and diplomatic passport holders, United Nations Laissez-passer are exempted from health insurance requirements.

Holders of Thai passports and transit or transfer passengers are exempted from vaccination checks and health insurance requirements, it added.

TAT expects tourism revival to continue to pick up momentum in 2023, and is aiming for 25 million foreign tourists, which is over twice the 11.5 million visitors recorded in 2022.

