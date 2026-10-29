India's economy estimated to grow 7.35% in July-September quarter: Finance Ministry

India's economy is estimated to have grown by 7.35 per cent in the July-September quarter of the current financial year (FY27), supported by strong domestic demand, industrial activity and higher consumption, according to the Finance Ministry's October Monthly Economic Review.

ANI | Updated: 29-10-2026 15:55 IST | Created: 29-10-2026 15:55 IST
India's economy estimated to grow 7.35% in July-September quarter: Finance Ministry
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India's economy is estimated to have grown by 7.35 per cent in the July-September quarter of the current financial year (FY27), supported by strong domestic demand, industrial activity and higher consumption, according to the Finance Ministry's October Monthly Economic Review. The estimate, based on the ministry's nowcasting model, comes after the economy recorded growth of 7.8 per cent in the April-June quarter. The ministry had earlier projected growth of around 7.3 per cent for the second quarter in its September review.

"Following real GDP growth of 7.8 per cent in Q1 FY27, the Department's nowcasting model, introduced in the Economic Survey 2025-26, nowcasts real GDP growth of 7.35 per cent in Q2 FY27," the report stated. The review highlighted that several key economic indicators, including industrial production, electricity consumption, port traffic, GST collections and automobile sales, recorded stronger growth during the second quarter.

"Taken together, these indicators point to sustained growth momentum in Q2 FY27," it said. Gross GST collections grew by around 15 per cent during the July-September quarter, compared with approximately 8.4 per cent in the preceding quarter. Domestic automobile sales also increased by around 25 per cent year-on-year, supported by demand across rural and urban markets.

The report noted that business activity showed signs of improvement towards the end of the quarter, with manufacturing and services activity strengthening in September. "The recovery in PMI readings, alongside improved business sentiment, points to a cautiously favourable outlook for the coming months," it said.

On the outlook for the remainder of FY27, the ministry said domestic consumption, investment activity and structural reforms were expected to support economic growth. "Healthy credit growth and recent trade agreements are expected to provide additional support to consumption, investment and exports," the review stated.

However, the ministry cautioned that global uncertainties, including higher crude oil prices, geopolitical tensions and inflationary pressures, could continue to pose challenges. "Overall, while persistent geopolitical frictions, energy price volatility and global financial tightening remain key headwinds, the Indian economy may remain well-positioned to sustain its expansionary trajectory through the rest of FY27," the report said.

The International Monetary Fund has projected India's economy to grow by 7.0 per cent in FY27, while the World Bank, OECD and Reserve Bank of India have forecast growth of 7.1 per cent. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Peru mining pollution case puts children’s health and judicial independence in focus

Peru mining pollution case puts children’s health and judicial independence ...

Peru
2
Healey seeks to steer UK through 'difficult moment' with low-key budget

Healey seeks to steer UK through 'difficult moment' with low-key budget

Global
3
US costs of Iran war rise to over $47 billion, according to Pentagon estimate

US costs of Iran war rise to over $47 billion, according to Pentagon estimat...

Global
4
Israeli exit polls show deadlock, point to setback for Netanyahu

Israeli exit polls show deadlock, point to setback for Netanyahu

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Clean Energy to Waste Crisis: Australia's Solar Revolution Faces a Billion-Dollar Challenge

World Bank Study Reveals How International Arbitration Is Driving Foreign Investment Growth

Indonesia’s Hidden Tax Challenge: Can Better Banking and Digital Payments Unlock More Revenue?

Manure, Mushrooms and More: How Organic Waste Could Power Farms and Feed Their Soil

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026