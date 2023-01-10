China halts short-term visas in South Korea, first response to COVID curbs
A Chinese embassy official confirmed the new measures. The announcement comes a day after Foreign Minister Qin Gang expressed concern about the restrictions in a telephone call with his South Korean counterpart Park Jin, according to China's foreign ministry.
- Country:
- China
The Chinese embassy in South Korea has suspended issuing short-term visas for South Korean visitors, it said on Tuesday, the first retaliatory move against nations imposing COVID-19 curbs on travellers from China.
The embassy will adjust the policy subject to the lifting of South Korea's "discriminatory entry restrictions" against China, it said on its official WeChat account. A Chinese embassy official confirmed the new measures.
The announcement comes a day after Foreign Minister Qin Gang expressed concern about the restrictions in a telephone call with his South Korean counterpart Park Jin, according to China's foreign ministry. South Korea's Park told Qin the new border restrictions were "science-based" measures, according to his office.
Last week, South Korean police tracked down a Chinese man who went missing while awaiting quarantine after having tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival. The incident raised concern about the spread of the virus from China after Beijing abruptly abandoned its tough "zero-COVID" policy and opened its borders despite widespread domestic infections.
South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Monday the country's border measures should focus strictly on the safety of its citizens.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Fire on South Korean highway kills five, injures dozens
Fire on South Korean highway kills five, injures dozens
North Korea's Kim purges ex-foreign minister, South Korean lawmakers say
Ballistic missile launched by North Korea Sunday covered 400 km: South Korean military
China suspends visas for South Koreans in retaliation