DTC inducts 13 more women drivers

Usha Rani, a double MA, was one of the 13 women bus drivers who were handed appointment letters by Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot here on Friday.

DTC now has 34 women drivers navigating the city roads, one of the highest in any state in India, a statement by the Delhi government said.

''The Delhi Government has been consistently working on inducting more women as bus drivers under its city transportation fleet. ''Ten women out of the 13 women given a letter of appointment today have joined after receiving training under the Delhi government’s 'Mission Parivartan' initiative,'' the government said in a statement. Seventeen women were hired under the initiative, while the rest 17 have been recruited directly by DTC, it said.

In April 2022, Gahlot kicked off 'Mission Parivartan,' an initiative to train women to help obtain the Heavy Motor Vehicle (HMV) licences.

The programme is currently training its 4th batch of women candidates, having already trained 123 women.

Out of the 13 women drivers who received a letter of appointment on Friday, six are from Delhi and three from Haryana.

Nirmala Devi, Rekha, Lata Rathour, Rajkumari, Meena and Maya Devi are from Delhi, while Nisha, Sonia and Usha Rani are from Haryana. Abita Mishra originally hails from Bihar, Laxmi Rawat from Uttar Pradesh, Asha Rani from West Bengal, and Neetu Devi is from Rajasthan.

As she got her appointment letter, Abita Mishra said, ''Now we have become birds that soar in the sky from a frog in the well due to this training.'' Usha Rani, who has a double MA in yoga science and physical education, said it would be challenge to drive through heavy Delhi traffic.

''I started training as a bus driver in October last year. I have driven on Haryana's roads in a car but driving a bus on Delhi roads will be challenging. Haryana's roads are wider and have lesser traffic, but in Delhi, traffic will be a challenge,'' she told PTI.

Laxmi Rawat, who has been a cab driver since 2017, was held back by lack of money for training, till she heard about the Delhi government scheme.

''My dream was to drive a bus, but I didn't have money to pay for the training. After hearing about the training programme of the Delhi government, I joined it and now I am fulfilling my dreams.'' Gahlot called the women an inspiration to thousands others across the country.

''Each of these 34 women drivers in Delhi's transportation fleet is an inspiration and a role model for all women across India. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi has been focused on empowering women and taking a lead in the public transportation of the city.

''I am very hopeful that more participation of women in the city's fleet across buses, taxis and autos will make the roads of Delhi safer and passenger-friendly,'' he said. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also welcomed the bus drivers on board. ''Best wishes to all the women drivers appointed in our buses. It is a matter of great pleasure that the number of women drivers in Delhi's public buses is continuously increasing. You all are an inspiration for the whole country and society, we are proud of you all,'' he tweeted in Hindi.

