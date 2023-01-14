Left Menu

Maharashtra, Indo-Canada trade body agree to promote tourism, women and child development

A large number of jobs are expected to be created with the help of this MoU. The state has a target to create one lakh jobs in the tourism sector and it bringing policies in place.

ANI | Updated: 14-01-2023 09:03 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 09:03 IST
Maharashtra, Indo-Canada trade body agree to promote tourism, women and child development
Maharashtra and Indo-Canadian Chamber of Commerce reach agreement to promote tourism, women and child development, among others (Image - Twitter/Mangal Prabhat Lodha). Image Credit: ANI

The Indo-Canada Chamber of Commerce and the Maharashtra government have signed a Memorandum of Understanding in the field of women and child development to strengthen Anganwadis and Bal Grehas, besides promoting tourism and accelerating skill development in the state. A large number of jobs are expected to be created with the help of this MoU. The state has a target to create one lakh jobs in the tourism sector and is bringing policies into place.

Maharashtra Employment and Entrepreneurship, Women and Child Development Minister Mangalprabhat Lodha is of the opinion that if lakhs of jobs are created then the development of the ministry will pick momentum. The agreement was signed at the Ministry Hall on Friday.

Manisha Verma, Principal Secretary, Skill Development Department, Saurabh Vijay, Secretary, Tourism Department, Ramaswamy N, Commissioner, Skill Development, Chandrashekhar Jaiswal, General Manager, Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation, V.R.Thakur, Deputy Secretary, Women and Child Development Department were present during the signing of the MoU. Minister Lodha said there is a lot of potential in the field of tourism in the state of Maharashtra. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

 Global
2
OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural areas next; Mainland Chinese head to Hong Kong for mRNA COVID vaccines and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural ar...

 Global
4
NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023