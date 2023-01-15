UP govt to organise business quiz in run-up to Global Investors Summit
Lucknow, Jan 15 PTI The Uttar Pradesh government will organise UP GIS 23 Headliner Business Quiz competition on February 4-5 in the run-up to the Global Investors Summit.The quiz will be held at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Lucknow, an official statement said here.The competition has three different categories - Business Quiz, India Quiz and India Quiz School.
- Country:
- India
The Uttar Pradesh government will organise 'UP GIS 23 Headliner Business Quiz' competition on February 4-5 in the run-up to the Global Investors Summit.
The quiz will be held at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Lucknow, an official statement said here.
The competition has three different categories - Business Quiz, India Quiz and India Quiz (School). The winner in each category will get cash prize of up to Rs 80,000.
To register for the contest, a Google form has to be filled.
The Global Investors Summit (GIS) will be held from February 10-12 in Lucknow. The initiative is a step towards making Uttar Pradesh a USD 1-trillion economy as envisioned by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Lucknow administration asks hoteliers to block advance booking of rooms between Feb 9 and 13 in view of Global Investors Summit
PM Modi, Prez Murmu to attend three-day UP Global Investors Summit as special guests
BJP leader B L Santhosh to visit Lucknow Monday for organisational meetings
Fog shrouds Lucknow amid severe cold condition
Schools in Lucknow to remain closed from Jan 4-7 in view of cold wave