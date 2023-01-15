UP govt to organise business quiz in run-up to Global Investors Summit

Left Menu

Lucknow, Jan 15 PTI The Uttar Pradesh government will organise UP GIS 23 Headliner Business Quiz competition on February 4-5 in the run-up to the Global Investors Summit.The quiz will be held at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Lucknow, an official statement said here.The competition has three different categories - Business Quiz, India Quiz and India Quiz School.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 15-01-2023 17:37 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 17:34 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government will organise 'UP GIS 23 Headliner Business Quiz' competition on February 4-5 in the run-up to the Global Investors Summit.

The quiz will be held at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Lucknow, an official statement said here.

The competition has three different categories - Business Quiz, India Quiz and India Quiz (School). The winner in each category will get cash prize of up to Rs 80,000.

To register for the contest, a Google form has to be filled.

The Global Investors Summit (GIS) will be held from February 10-12 in Lucknow. The initiative is a step towards making Uttar Pradesh a USD 1-trillion economy as envisioned by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

