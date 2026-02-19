Left Menu

Vendetta on Wheels: A Past Grudge Fuels Shooting of Retired IAF Officer in Lucknow

A road rage incident escalated causing the shooting of a retired Indian Air Force officer in Lucknow. The accused, Amit Mishra, held a grudge from a previous confrontation, leading him to shoot the officer upon recognizing him. Two suspects have been arrested, and the officer is recovering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 19-02-2026 18:10 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 18:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The incident stemmed from a road rage confrontation leading to a tragic shooting in Lucknow. A retired Indian Air Force officer became the target of a planned attack due to a past grudge held by the assailant.

Amit Mishra, the prime accused, reportedly shot the officer after an earlier altercation that involved verbal abuse and a physical confrontation.

Authorities have arrested both the accused while seizing crucial evidence, ensuring the retired officer remains under recovery, with investigations revealing comprehensive details of the crime's planning and execution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

