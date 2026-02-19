Vendetta on Wheels: A Past Grudge Fuels Shooting of Retired IAF Officer in Lucknow

The incident stemmed from a road rage confrontation leading to a tragic shooting in Lucknow. A retired Indian Air Force officer became the target of a planned attack due to a past grudge held by the assailant.

Amit Mishra, the prime accused, reportedly shot the officer after an earlier altercation that involved verbal abuse and a physical confrontation.

Authorities have arrested both the accused while seizing crucial evidence, ensuring the retired officer remains under recovery, with investigations revealing comprehensive details of the crime's planning and execution.

