Controversy and Dialogue: Mohan Bhagwat's Engaging Visit to Lucknow University

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat engaged with students and academics at Lucknow University amid protests by the Congress' student wing. His visit coincided with debates on UGC's regulations. Bhagwat stressed legal compliance and addressing social inequalities, while advocating for societal harmony and population growth among Hindus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 18-02-2026 18:01 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 18:01 IST
In a visit fraught with controversy, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's engagement with students at Lucknow University was marked by both dialogue and demonstrations. During his two-day visit, Bhagwat addressed students and scholars as part of the RSS's centenary outreach program, coinciding with protests led by the Congress' student wing.

While Bhagwat focused on discussion, protesters decried his presence, citing the RSS's history of societal 'polarisation.' Vice president of the NSUI in Uttar Pradesh, Ahmed Raza Khan, expressed concerns about Bhagwat speaking at a secular university. Protests led to the brief detention of demonstrators as a precautionary measure.

Bhagwat's visit also intersected with debates on UGC's recent equity regulations, recently stayed by the Supreme Court pending further review. The RSS chief emphasized the need for societal harmony and adherence to law, promoting unity within Hindu communities while addressing declining population growth among Hindus.

