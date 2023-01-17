Left Menu

Mexico cenbank's Heath: No rate cuts likely for six months

Reuters | Updated: 17-01-2023 02:27 IST | Created: 17-01-2023 02:27 IST
Bank of Mexico board member Jonathan Heath said he does not see any interest rate cuts happening in the next six months, in an interview with Bloomberg published Monday.

The central bank is considering raising its benchmark interest rate from the current 10.50% level at its next monetary policy meeting scheduled for Feb. 9, according to minutes from its December meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

