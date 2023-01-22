Left Menu

Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district seeks Rs 1.50 crore of royalty from ECR

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 22-01-2023 22:52 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 22:52 IST
The authorities of Jharkhand's Ramgarh district has served a notice to East Central Railway (ECR) asking it to pay Rs 1.50 crore of royalty and Rs 22 lakh in DMFT share for stone mining for constructing railway bridges and tunnels in the district, an official said on Sunday.

District Mineral Foundation Trust (DMFT) is a trust that functions as a non-profit body to work for the interest and benefit of people and areas affected by mining-related operations.

Ramgarh District Mining Officer (DMO) Nitesh Kumar Gupta said that ECR mined a total of 29,945 cubic meters of stone for construction of railway bridges and tunnels which is applicable for royalty as well as DMFT share, but the railway has not paid them.

"We have issued a notice to the deputy chief engineer (construction) in Barkakana of East Central Railway and sought Rs 1.50 crore of mining royalty and Rs 22 lakh DMFT share," the DMO said.

Altogether five railway bridges and four tunnels were constructed on a 27-km long stretch of Sanki-Sidhwar railway section, the official said. When contacted by PTI, Chief Public Relation Officer of ECR, Birendra Kumar, said, "We are examining the issue."

