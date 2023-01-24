UK government disappointed over court ruling on Aquind UK-France power cable

Britain's government said it was disappointed by a court ruling issued on Tuesday that said it must review its refusal to grant development consent to investment firm Aquind for a high-voltage undersea power cable project linking Britain and France.

"The UK Government is disappointed by the outcome but we will be considering the judgment carefully before deciding next steps," a government spokesperson said.

