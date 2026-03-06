​U.S. banking ​regulators clarified Thursday ‌that banks ​should not have to hold additional capital ‌against losses when dealing with tokenized securities, saying their rules are "technology neutral."

The ‌Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and ‌Office of the Comptroller of the Currency issued new guidance clarifying that ⁠they ​will not ⁠distinguish between tokenized securities and traditional securities ⁠when it comes to bank capital. The ​agencies said they were issuing ⁠the document due to increasing interest from ⁠banks ​in representing ownership rights in tokenized securities.

"The technologies used to ⁠issue and transact in a security do ⁠not ⁠generally impact its capital treatment," the agencies said.

