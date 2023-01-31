Maha: Six arrested for murder of 20-year-old man in Thane district

Police have arrested six persons on the charge of killing a 20-year-old man apparently over past enmity in Maharashtra’s Thane district, an official said on Tuesday.

Akashkumar Raj was attacked around 6.30 pm on Monday shortly after he had an argument with four persons at a petrol pump in Mira Road, he said. Raj headed from the fuel station to a garage but the four along with others followed him and assaulted him with sharp weapons and iron rods, killing him on the spot, said the official. The police used CCTV footage and other inputs to track down the suspects, he said. “They are being interrogated to ascertain the motive behind the killing,” he said..

