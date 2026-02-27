Paramount Surpasses Netflix, Jack Dorsey's Bold Workforce Cuts, Ocado's Major Restructuring: Financial Times Buzz

In a significant development, Paramount Skydance has outmaneuvered Netflix by securing Warner Bros Discovery with a $111 billion bid. This victory marks a pivotal shift in the streaming landscape, potentially impacting future media acquisitions.

Meanwhile, Block, the financial technology firm led by Twitter's co-founder Jack Dorsey, will cut nearly half of its workforce. This drastic action underscores the transformative effects of artificial intelligence on employment within tech industries.

UK's online retailer Ocado plans to eliminate approximately 1,000 jobs as part of a strategic restructuring of its technology division. The move follows earnings challenges after key customers shuttered their facilities.