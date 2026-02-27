Left Menu

Pakistan Strikes Back: Retaliatory Operation Against Afghan Taliban

Pakistan has launched Operation Ghazab lil Haq in response to alleged border attacks by the Afghan Taliban, reporting the death of over 130 militants. Key military targets in Kabul, Paktia, and Kandahar have been hit. Pakistani leaders stress their commitment to national security and territorial integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 27-02-2026 07:33 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 07:33 IST
Pakistan Strikes Back: Retaliatory Operation Against Afghan Taliban
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a decisive move, Pakistan has launched a retaliatory military operation in response to border assaults allegedly carried out by the Afghan Taliban. Operation Ghazab lil Haq, initiated late Thursday, has reportedly resulted in the deaths of over 130 Taliban fighters, significantly intensifying regional tensions.

The target areas, including Kabul, Paktia, and Kandahar, suffered considerable damage with strategic Taliban military installations hit hard. Information Minister Attaullah Tarar detailed the destruction, citing the elimination of several command posts and the capture of key facilities, underscoring Pakistan's robust military response.

Key figures like Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and President Asif Ali Zardari reiterated the nation's unwavering resolve to safeguard its borders, emphasizing that Pakistan's forces are fully equipped to handle challenges. With security a paramount concern, the government signals a strong message: any act of aggression will meet a strong countermeasure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Military Laser Incident Sparks Congressional Outcry

US Military Laser Incident Sparks Congressional Outcry

 Global
2
Mysterious Gas Leak Hospitalizes Five in Indore

Mysterious Gas Leak Hospitalizes Five in Indore

 India
3
Bridging Divides: NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Meets with President Trump

Bridging Divides: NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Meets with President Trump

 Global
4
Farmers Unite: SKM Launches Campaign Against India-US Trade Deal

Farmers Unite: SKM Launches Campaign Against India-US Trade Deal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026