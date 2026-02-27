Pakistan Strikes Back: Retaliatory Operation Against Afghan Taliban

In a decisive move, Pakistan has launched a retaliatory military operation in response to border assaults allegedly carried out by the Afghan Taliban. Operation Ghazab lil Haq, initiated late Thursday, has reportedly resulted in the deaths of over 130 Taliban fighters, significantly intensifying regional tensions.

The target areas, including Kabul, Paktia, and Kandahar, suffered considerable damage with strategic Taliban military installations hit hard. Information Minister Attaullah Tarar detailed the destruction, citing the elimination of several command posts and the capture of key facilities, underscoring Pakistan's robust military response.

Key figures like Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and President Asif Ali Zardari reiterated the nation's unwavering resolve to safeguard its borders, emphasizing that Pakistan's forces are fully equipped to handle challenges. With security a paramount concern, the government signals a strong message: any act of aggression will meet a strong countermeasure.

(With inputs from agencies.)