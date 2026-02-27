Japan's Rare Earth Challenges Amid China Export Controls

Japan experienced a 5.7% decline in rare earth imports from China in January, as reported by Mizuho Research & Technologies. The reduction comes amid growing tensions, with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi hinting at potential military responses to conflicts affecting Japanese territory.

China's recent ban on dual-use goods exports to Japan has further complicated the situation, impacting the trade of rare earths, which are integral to sectors such as automotive and metallurgy. Mizuho's data highlights a significant risk to Japan's economy if these imports are reduced by half for an extended period.

China's new restrictions, targeting 20 Japanese entities, specifically concern seven rare earths, including dysprosium, yttrium, and samarium. These materials are critical in manufacturing high-tech products like cars and electronics, underscoring the escalating trade tensions between the two countries.