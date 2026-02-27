Left Menu

Japan's Rare Earth Challenges Amid China Export Controls

Japanese imports of rare earths from China decreased by 5.7% in January, potentially linked to diplomatic tensions between the two nations. China recently banned exports of dual-use goods, affecting rare earths crucial for various industries. The economic impact on Japan could cause GDP to drop by up to 0.2%.

Japan experienced a 5.7% decline in rare earth imports from China in January, as reported by Mizuho Research & Technologies. The reduction comes amid growing tensions, with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi hinting at potential military responses to conflicts affecting Japanese territory.

China's recent ban on dual-use goods exports to Japan has further complicated the situation, impacting the trade of rare earths, which are integral to sectors such as automotive and metallurgy. Mizuho's data highlights a significant risk to Japan's economy if these imports are reduced by half for an extended period.

China's new restrictions, targeting 20 Japanese entities, specifically concern seven rare earths, including dysprosium, yttrium, and samarium. These materials are critical in manufacturing high-tech products like cars and electronics, underscoring the escalating trade tensions between the two countries.

