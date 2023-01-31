Left Menu

India among top 5 passenger markets for Singapore’s Changi Airport

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 31-01-2023 13:01 IST | Created: 31-01-2023 13:01 IST
India among top 5 passenger markets for Singapore’s Changi Airport
  • Country:
  • Singapore

India was ranked fourth among the top five passenger markets for Singapore's Changi Airport, which handled 219,000 flights and 32.2 million passengers in 2022, as the country marks a recovery from the pandemic in 2021-22.

Australia topped the airport's passenger market, followed by Malaysia, Indonesia, India and Thailand, a press release by the Changi Airport Group (CAG) on Tuesday said.

A total of 219,000 flights, 57.2 per cent of the 382,000 flights in 2019, took off or landed at the airport, according to the latest figures.

About 32.2 million passengers passed through Changi Airport in 2022, constituting nearly half the passenger traffic for the airport in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Changi Airport flight traffic, in the first week of 2023, hit 82 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, with 5,600 flights connecting Singapore to 143 cities in 48 countries and territories worldwide, according to the report.

''Changi Airport community's efforts have paid off – the airport is now leading the Asia Pacific region in travel recovery,'' Lim Ching Kiat, Executive Vice President of Air Hub and Cargo Development at CAG, said.

''Notwithstanding near-term challenges such as global economic uncertainty and inflationary pressures, we are confident that we will be able to progressively restore Changi Airport's connectivity and traffic to pre-Covid levels," he added.

The airport re-established its link to all South Asian cities to the pre-pandemic level last year and added Pune to its network.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bolsonaro, Brazil's former president, has applied for U.S. tourist visa

Bolsonaro, Brazil's former president, has applied for U.S. tourist visa

 Global
2
Space rocks reveal surprising origin of Earth's life ingredients

Space rocks reveal surprising origin of Earth's life ingredients

 United Kingdom
3
Hubble captures stunning view of turbulent cosmic Tarantula: Check it out

Hubble captures stunning view of turbulent cosmic Tarantula: Check it out

 Global
4
The Rise of Smart Cities: Technology Transforming Urban Development
Blog

The Rise of Smart Cities: Technology Transforming Urban Development

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Sewage to Solution: Innovations in Wastewater Treatment

Building a Better Tomorrow: The Future of Urban Development

A Drop of Hope: The Connection Between Water and Sustainable Development

The Power of H2O: Water and Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023