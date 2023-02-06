Left Menu

MORNING BID-Hot air

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Anshuman Daga Last week, the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank raised interest rates as expected and flagged that credit conditions would remain as tight as necessary to tame inflation. Still, stocks rallied and bond yields fell as markets priced in lower rates.

Reuters | Updated: 06-02-2023 11:17 IST | Created: 06-02-2023 11:10 IST
MORNING BID-Hot air
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Anshuman Daga Last week, the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank raised interest rates as expected and flagged that credit conditions would remain as tight as necessary to tame inflation.

Still, stocks rallied and bond yields fell as markets priced in lower rates. The two asset classes enjoyed one of the best Januaries on record. Now, it appears that some of these expectations were a load of hot air.

And just as a U.S. military fighter jet shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon, Friday's blowout U.S. jobs growth data has dashed market hopes that the Fed was close to pausing its monetary policy tightening cycle. Futures are almost fully priced for a quarter point rate rise in March, and likely another in May, leaving the peak at 5.0%, compared with 4.9% ahead of the jobs data.

The U.S. jobs data showed the unemployment rate hit more than a 53-1/2-year low of 3.4%. On Monday, as investors pondered U.S. rate increases, Asian equity markets fell 1.9% and were heading for their worst day in three months. The safe-haven dollar strengthened after its recent underperformance.

U.S. stock futures traded lower and FTSE futures indicated a weaker start for British stocks, which vaulted to a record high on Friday. European index futures also traded lower. Meanwhile, ECB Governing Council member Ignazio Visco, who is also the Bank of Italy's governor, said on Saturday that the ECB could take a cautious approach to increasing interest rates as short-term inflation expectations had dropped sharply and longer-term ones remained under control.

The ECB raised its key rate by 50 basis points to 2.5% last week and said it would replicate the move in March. This week, investors will focus on results from a swathe of companies, including BP, Unilever and banks such as BNP Paribas, Societe Generale and troubled Credit Suisse.

In Britain, tens of thousands of nurses and ambulance workers were set to walk out on Monday in an escalating pay dispute with the government, in a move that spelt further disruption for an already strained health system. The walkout, largely in England, will represent the biggest in the 75-year history of the National Health Service.

Another record was set at the Grammy awards, but a happy one for pop superstar Beyonce, who broke all-time Grammy wins on Sunday by picking up four and was in the running for more, including the prestigious best album accolade. Key developments that could influence markets on Monday:

Economic data: Euro zone Feb sentix survey, Dec retail sales; Global PMIs Jan, final; German Dec industrial orders; U.S. results: Hasbro, Simon Property

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infections, blindness and one death; China records 3,278 COVID-related deaths between Jan 27 and Feb 2 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infect...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infections, blindness and one death; China's CanSino confident its mRNA COVID vaccine as good as Moderna, Pfizer shots and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infect...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk says to attempt Starship launch in March; With frigid innovation, scientists make a new form of ice

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk says to attempt Starship launch in March; Wi...

 Global
4
Elon Musk calls past three months "extremely tough", says "had to save Twitter from bankruptcy"

Elon Musk calls past three months "extremely tough", says "had to save Twitt...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Rise of the Machines: Understanding the Benefits and Risks of AI and Robotics

Mastering Your Money: A Guide to Personal Finance

Saving the Planet, One Step at a Time: A Guide to Environmental Sustainability

Step Out of Your Comfort Zone: A Guide to Adventure Travel

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023