Left Menu

German ministry to review sale of regional airport to Russian investor - source

The insolvency administrator for Frankfurt-Hahn airport, in western Germany, said the investor and seller had decided to submit a purchase contract to the economy ministry, which has the power to block some takeovers by foreign players. He declined to name the investor for confidentiality reasons.

Reuters | Updated: 07-02-2023 23:31 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 23:31 IST
German ministry to review sale of regional airport to Russian investor - source

Creditors of Frankfurt-Hahn airport in Germany have agreed to refer to the government a decision on whether a Russian billionaire named on a 2018 U.S. list of oligarchs can buy the airport, a source familiar with the proceedings told Reuters on Tuesday. The insolvency administrator for Frankfurt-Hahn airport, in western Germany, said the investor and seller had decided to submit a purchase contract to the economy ministry, which has the power to block some takeovers by foreign players.

He declined to name the investor for confidentiality reasons. A source close to the proceedings confirmed local media reports that the successful, and highest, offer came from NR Holding, which belongs to Russian billionaire Viktor Kharitonin. He already owns the Nuerburgring racing track.

No one was available at NR Holding to comment. The U.S. Treasury Department included Kharitonin on a 2018 list of heads of Russian state-owned companies and so-called oligarchs close to President Vladimir Putin and the prospect of the investment has raised concern from some German politicians.

Kharitonin has not been targeted by European Union sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The federal economy ministry can block takeovers of critical infrastructure by firms outside the European Union. Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Monday that his ministry had launched a routine screening of the process.

Insolvency administrator Jan Markus Plathner said at the weekend that creditors had received two possible purchase contracts. "There are two contracts from two good investors, the political discussions are another matter," Plathner said on Tuesday. "The aim is to find a solution in the first quarter."

Insolvency proceedings for Hahn airport have been ongoing since October 2021. It had 1.23 million passengers between January and November last year, less than half the number a decade ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
EIB to provide €200m to help Czech Republic host war refugees from Ukraine

EIB to provide €200m to help Czech Republic host war refugees from Ukraine

Global
3
GRAPHIC-Australia hikes rates, but pause from big central banks is near

GRAPHIC-Australia hikes rates, but pause from big central banks is near

Global
4
Health News Roundup: Kidney dialysis-related infection rates higher in U.S. minorities -report; Doctor's opioid prescription conviction tossed after U.S. Supreme Court ruling and more

Health News Roundup: Kidney dialysis-related infection rates higher in U.S. ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

The Rise of the Machines: Understanding the Benefits and Risks of AI and Robotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023