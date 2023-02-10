Left Menu

South Africa Tourism expects 72 pc growth in travellers from India in 2023

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-02-2023 21:38 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 21:38 IST
South Africa Tourism expects 72 pc growth in travellers from India in 2023
  • Country:
  • India

South African Tourism on Friday said it is expecting a 72 per cent growth in travellers from India in 2023 compared to last year's target, following robust recovery in the tourism sector.

The Rainbow nation received nearly 50,000 Indian visitors till November 2022, exceeding its target of over 33,900 visitors set at the beginning of 2022, South African Tourism said in a statement.

This year, the South African Tourism expects a 72 per cent increase in footfalls from India.

In 2019, 96,000 Indian travellers had visited South Africa.

India has moved up to become the sixth largest international source market for South Africa from last year's eighth place, it said.

The biggest driver for the strong recovery is mainly the relaxation in travel norms post the pandemic.

In addition, South African Tourism is eyeing a 35 per cent increase in Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Events (MICE) travellers this year.

''The Rainbow country is aiming to build on the leisure travel momentum and increase MICE footfalls by 35 per cent in 2023,'' it added.

''With our evolved brand strategy and customised engagement models, we have managed to stay on top-of-mind of the consumers.

''We are already witnessing an uptick in forward bookings for the year, especially from groups of more than six and we intend to keep driving this momentum,'' South African Tourism Hub Head - Middle East, India and South East Asia Neliswa Nkani said.

At present, several stop-over flights fly from India to South Africa, including Emirates, Qatar Airways, Ethiopian Airlines, Kenya Airways and Air Seychelles.

South African Tourism is the tourism marketing arm of the South African government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

South Africa
2
Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating magic trick of nature

Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating mag...

 Global
3
Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

 India
4
The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age
Blog

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023