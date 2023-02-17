Ministry of Textiles three-day event 'Technotex 2023' to be held next week

Union Ministry of Textiles is set to organize three-day show on technical textiles 'Technotex 2023: Envisioning Indian Technical Textiles@ 2047', to be held from February 22. The event will be held at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Goregaon, Mumbai. Technical textiles, which includes textiles meant for some specific purpose like medical, defence, industrial, agriculture, automotive, building, packaging textiles will be promoted.

The first edition of Technotex was organized in 2011 and this mega event is into its 10th edition this year, which would be biggest so far and 1st one in physical mode after Covid. Maharashtra is the host state for the event and Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh are the partner states.

"In addition, the event will house 150+ Technical Textiles exhibitors and 250+ buyers from 30+ Countries including Taiwan, Germany, Switzerland, Guinea (South Africa), South Korea, Russia, and Luxembourg, among others," an official release said. Technotex 2023 would support in exemplifying the immense potential for trade and investment between India and foreign countries in technical textiles sector. Now that India has assumed G20 Presidency, the event would offer an excellent opportunity to foster our international connects in the global technical textiles industry.

Currently, Indian technical textiles market is the fifth largest in the world, sized at USD 22.5 billion in 2021-22. The growth of technical textiles in India has gained significant momentum in the past five years, growing at 9-10 per cent annually. Besides, Technotex 2023 will witness a CEOs' Roundtable, wherein the business leaders from around the world will share their insights, spotlight opportunities and layout the future course for the rapidly growing segments of textile.

