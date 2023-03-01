Left Menu

At least 16 dead, scores injured after trains collide in Greece

"The collision was very strong," governor Konstantinos Agorastos told SKAI TV, adding the first four carriages of the passenger train had derailed, while the first two carriages were "almost completely destroyed". Agorastos said about 250 passengers were evacuated safely to Thessaloniki on buses.

Reuters | Updated: 01-03-2023 07:03 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 07:03 IST
At least 16 dead, scores injured after trains collide in Greece

Sixteen people were killed and least 85 were injured after two trains collided head-on in Greece late on Tuesday, the fire brigade said, while the circumstances of the crash remained unclear.

A passenger train travelling from Athens to the northern city of Thessaloniki, and a cargo train from Thessaloniki to Larissa, collided outside the city of Larissa in central Greece, said the governor of the Thessaly region. "The collision was very strong," governor Konstantinos Agorastos told SKAI TV, adding the first four carriages of the passenger train had derailed, while the first two carriages were "almost completely destroyed".

Agorastos said about 250 passengers were evacuated safely to Thessaloniki on buses. Broadcaster SKAI showed footage of derailed carriages, badly damaged with broken windows and thick plumes of smoke, as well as debris strewn across the road. Rescue workers were seen carrying torches in carriages looking for trapped passengers.

"There was panic in the carriage, people were screaming," a young man who was evacuated to a nearby bridge told SKAI TV. "It was like an earthquake," Angelos Tsiamouras, another passenger, told ERT.

In the early hours of Wednesday, rescue crews were still searching for survivors. "The evacuation of passengers is under way in very difficult conditions given the severity of the collision of the two trains," fire brigade spokesperson Vassilis Varthakogiannis said in a televised address.

Local media reported about 350 people were travelling on the train.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contract backlog shrinks-sources; Fleeing drought, Somalis face malnutrition and cholera in Kenya and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contrac...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023