Kolkata: ED raids premises linked to mobile gaming app E-Nuggets

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) is conducting raids on mobile gaming application E-Nuggets covering about a dozen premises in Kolkata. Earlier, the enforcement agency arrested the main accused Aamir.

So far, an amount of Rs 68.42 crore has been seized by the ED. Further details about the raids are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)