Left Menu

India's manufacturing PMI shows steady growth in Feb

In PMI parlance, a print above 50 means expansion while a score below 50 indicates contraction.Indias manufacturing industry sustained robust growth of output and new orders halfway through the final fiscal quarter, albeit with a notable slowdown in the rate of international sales expansion, the survey released on Wednesday said.Companies signalled only mild pressure on their own operating capacities, with outstanding business increasing marginally in February and accordingly job numbers expanded only fractionally.As per the survey, 98 per cent of panellists reported no change in employment.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2023 11:26 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 11:26 IST
India's manufacturing PMI shows steady growth in Feb
  • Country:
  • India

The growth momentum in India's manufacturing sector was maintained in February, with new orders and output increasing at similar rates to January, according to a monthly survey.

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) was at 55.3 in February, little-changed from 55.4 in January.

The February PMI data pointed to an improvement in overall operating conditions for the 20th straight month. In PMI parlance, a print above 50 means expansion while a score below 50 indicates contraction.

''India's manufacturing industry sustained robust growth of output and new orders halfway through the final fiscal quarter, albeit with a notable slowdown in the rate of international sales expansion,'' the survey released on Wednesday said.

Companies signalled only mild pressure on their own operating capacities, with outstanding business increasing marginally in February and accordingly job numbers expanded only fractionally.

As per the survey, 98 per cent of panellists reported no change in employment. Job creation failed to gain meaningful traction as firms reportedly had sufficient staff to cope with current requirements, said Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The domestic market was the main source of new business growth, as new orders from abroad increased only fractionally. The rise in international sales was the weakest in the current 11-month period of expansion.

''... most of the upturn in new orders welcomed by firms was domestically driven as international sales rose at a marginal pace that was the weakest in almost a year,'' Lima said.

On the prices front, input cost inflation accelerated to a four-month high, with firms mentioning higher prices for electronic components, energy, foodstuff, metals and textiles.

''After slipping to a 26-month low last November, input cost inflation surged in every month since. The latest rise was historically subdued, however, and among the weakest in around two years.

''The survey showed some reluctance among manufacturers to pass on cost increase to clients, with output charge inflation easing since January,'' Lima said.

Meanwhile, business confidence improved in February, with firms expecting demand strength, new product releases and investments to bode well for growth prospects.

The S&P Global India Manufacturing PMI is compiled by S&P Global from responses to questionnaires sent to purchasing managers in a panel of around 400 manufacturers. The panel is stratified by detailed sector and company workforce size, based on contributions to GDP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contract backlog shrinks-sources; Fleeing drought, Somalis face malnutrition and cholera in Kenya and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contrac...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023