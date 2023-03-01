Hyundai Motor India registers cumulative sales of 57,851 units in February

Hyundai Motor India registered cumulative sales of 57,851 units during the month of February 2023, the company's official data showed. Domestic sales were 47,001 units and export sales were 10,850 units during the month.

It currently exports to around 85 countries across Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, Australia, and Asia Pacific. "The newly launched Hyundai IONIQ 5, TUCSON, Grand i10 NIOS and AURA continue to create excitement in the Indian market space and receive tremendous customer response," said Tarun Garg, chief operating officer, Hyundai Motor India.

"Moreover, Hyundai CRETA building on its strong legacy has set a benchmark registering sales of 8.3 lakh units since inception. The overall sales numbers are showing a positive trend across segments and we are delighted to witness the trust of our beloved customers for Hyundai cars in India," Garg added. Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company (HMC).

