Left Menu

EMERGING MARKETS-Robust Chinese data lifts EM stocks

Emerging market stocks began March on a high on Wednesday as solid growth in Chinese manufacturing activity helped to revive sentiment following concerns over a prolonged period of U.S. interest rate hikes. The MSCI EM equities index jumped 2.1%, snapping three straight days of losses, after data showed China's manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest in more than a decade in February.

Reuters | Updated: 01-03-2023 15:01 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 15:00 IST
EMERGING MARKETS-Robust Chinese data lifts EM stocks
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Emerging market stocks began March on a high on Wednesday as solid growth in Chinese manufacturing activity helped to revive sentiment following concerns over a prolonged period of U.S. interest rate hikes.

The MSCI EM equities index jumped 2.1%, snapping three straight days of losses, after data showed China's manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest in more than a decade in February. China stocks gained 1.4%, and the yuan firmed. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed up 4.2%.

Emerging market currencies rose 0.6% by 0900 GMT as the dollar weakened. "The manufacturing data was quite strong from China and we actually even see further upsides from the recovery over there which would be beneficial to other emerging market indices," Filippos Papasavvas, markets economist at Capital Economics, said.

"But that being said, we think the bigger story in the near term is the souring of appetite for risk amid recession in advanced economies." After a rally at the beginning of 2023, EM assets came under pressure in February as signs of strength in the U.S. economy drove fears of more interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

Among individual currencies, the Turkish lira was flat as the country's factory activity expanded only slightly in February after earthquakes led some firms to suspend production. The South African rand gained 1.3% after Chinese data boosted risk-taking among investors.

Russia's rouble was 0.3% weaker against the U.S. dollar as the Russian currency lost support from a favourable tax period and remained under pressure from the risk Western restrictions on Moscow's energy exports will reduce its foreign currency earnings. Separately, activity across Russia's manufacturing sector expanded at its fastest rate in six years in February, driven by rises in production and new sales, while higher input costs added to inflationary pressures.

In central and eastern Europe, Hungary's forint added 0.7% against the euro as Hungary's seasonally-adjusted Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 56.5 in February from 55 in January. The Polish zloty was up 0.2% against the euro after Poland's manufacturing sector shrank again in February but showed signs of stabilising as new orders declined at a slower pace and inflation pressures eased.

Elsewhere in emerging markets, the Russia-Ukraine conflict will form an important part of discussions at a G20 foreign ministers meeting. Host India is confident that economic challenges created by the war will get equal attention, India's foreign secretary said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contract backlog shrinks-sources; Fleeing drought, Somalis face malnutrition and cholera in Kenya and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contrac...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Development and Green Economy: Understanding the Interconnectedness

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023